Win a trip for 2 to the American Idol Finale in L.A.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- American Idol fans here is your big chance! MY ABC WOTV 4 has teamed up with Acqua In Vino of Wayland to bring you and a guest the opportunity of a lifetime. We’re giving away an awesome American Idol prize package that will land you in sunny California for the American Idol Live Finale!

Prize Package:

2 tickets (guest must be over age of 8) to the American Idol Live Finale in LA on Monday, May 21st, 2018.

Hotel accommodations (3 days/2 nights)

Airfare for 2 (up to $1500)

Airport Transportation ($100)

Travel Support & Insurance- per trip ($250)

Total estimated prize value: $2,410

How to enter to win:

This contest begins on April 15th at 8pm and entries will be received until April 25th at 11:59pm. Watch American Idol on MY ABC WOTV 4 on 4/15, 4/16, 4/22 & 4/23 between 8pm and 10pm EST and watch for the code word to scroll across your screen. When you see the code word enter it below in the contest entry form. You can enter the code word each night for more chances to win. A winner will be selected and noticed on April 26, 2018.

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES: IDOL TICKET CONTEST

