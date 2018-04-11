Musical dream come true for Jenison students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Students in the Jension Orchestra are practicing for a performance they won’t soon forget. That’s because they will be on stage with a band touring the nation, from right here in West Michigan. The orchestra will take the stage with The Outer Vibe on Thursday, April 19.

The Outer Vibe is a band with local roots (including a Jenison graduate)! They call themselves a musical adventure. They are a band of five friends who create, record, and perform music together. All proceeds from the concert will be donated to Hand2Hand. In this collaboration the orchestras will be performing The Outer Vibe’s original tunes with them.

Thursday, April 19th

7:30pm at the Jenison Center for the Arts

Tickets: $10 adults, $5 students

