Jordan’s weekly picks to ‘Live Local-Give Local’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Looking to get out on the town and give back? Here are my two top picks to ‘Live Local-Give Local’ around town! Click the video above to see details.

On Thursday, April 26, support Our Hope Association for dinner and a program at An Evening of Hope. The keynote speaker is Susan Ford Bales-daughter of former U.S. President Gerald Ford and former First Lady Betty Ford. Bales opens on her mother’s battle with alcoholism and substance abuse. Proceeds will support women who are recovering from addiction.

>>>Get tickets here.

An Evening of Hope

When: Thursday, April 26, 2018

Time: 5:30PM

Where: St. George’s Banquet Center

Keynote: Susan Ford Bales

Benefits: Our Hope Association

Kick-off the warmer weather and dress in your favorite spring attire on Thursday, May 17th at the Meals on Wheels Western Michigan’s Chef’s Specialty event! Step out for cocktails and hors d ’oeuvres with cooking demonstrations from Celebrity Chef Jenna Arcidiacono of Amore Trattoria Italiana. The evening benefits Meals on Wheels Western Michigan.

>>>Get tickets here!

Meals on Wheels

Chef’s Specialty Event

When: Thursday May 17, 2018

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Where: The Ballroom at McKay

146 Monroe Center Street Northwest

Grand Rapids, MI 49503