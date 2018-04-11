Firekeepers provides fruit and vegetable carts for kids to eat healthy at school and home

Battle Creek, Mich. (WOTV)-FireKeepers is proud to announce their partnership with Battle Creek’s Operation Fit, to provide area students with nutritional snacks throughout the school day and at home. FireKeepers has created snack carts, which are placed in central locations within the schools, containing healthy snacks, including fresh fruits and vegetables, for kids to eat during the day. Carts will be stocked weekly. At the end of the school day, the remaining produce will be available for parents to take home and utilize in meal preparation.

“The Good Eats Food Carts have been a project we have been working on for a couple years. We are very excited to move this project forward. The partnership with FireKeepers Casino Hotel has been instrumental in moving this work and being able to supply children and families with healthy food,” stated Angela Stewart, Community Initiatives Officer at the Battle Creek Community Foundation. “We look forward to the future of this partnership and are very excited about how this project will impact the community.”

Operation Fit is a program developed by the collaborative efforts of the Battle Creek Community Foundation and Battle Creek philanthropic agencies and organizations working towards decreasing the rates of childhood obesity in the Battle Creek area. Operation Fit is looking for volunteers who love and portray healthy, active lifestyles and are interested in being involved throughout local elementary schools by helping motivate students to eat and act their best while having fun. The main goals for Operation Fit are to increase physical activity, improve the nutrition in the lunchroom environment, and to create supportive environments for all children so they can begin healthy habits early on.

Operation Fit is yet another way FireKeepers is investing in the local community. Just last year, the casino opened The Fire Hub, a non-profit restaurant and food pantry that has since served more than 8,500 families in the Battle Creek area. FireKeepers also supports local charities and initiatives with in-kind donations and sponsorships.

For more information visit http://www.FireKeepersCasinoHotel.com.