GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-A spring break trip is the perfect way to get away from the snow and cold and enjoy some quality time with family and friends. Getting back into your daily routine when you get back may be harder than you expect. Maranda sat down with Lisa from Priority Health to get some advice about seasonal depression.

Tips for Seasonal Depression

1. Exercise, diet and sleep are important

2. Know the symptoms of depression vs. simply feeling the winter blues

3. Don’t be afraid to seek treatment