A special summer experience for kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- There’s a special summer program for students to help them transition from middle school to high school. It’s called All Things Possible and is now entering its third year. The goal of ATP is accelerate learning by preparing participants for success in high school, and beyond, by exposing them to various academically enriching opportunities through hands on, experiential learning. Each day will consist of work skills, learning competencies, life skills, recreational activities, talent development, and career/educational exposure.

Contact their Youth Development Coordinator to learn the eligibility requirements and to get signed up.

Chad Wendt
Youth Development Coordinator
wendtc@kalamazoocity.org
269-337-8042

