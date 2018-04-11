A home that can change lives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- A special partnership is bringing homeless veterans off the streets and into a place they can proudly call home. Community Rebuilders is working to get chronically homeless people off the streets and a big part of their effort is focusing on veterans who have served our country. They believe housing is a basic human right and that everyone deserves a place to call home. Their focus is on low barrier housing, for people who want housing and work to maintain it.

Community Rebuilders teamed up with Grand Rapids First, a local church, that is helping to outfit and fill the apartments with everything veterans will need to live a safe life off the streets. Pastors Sam and Brenda Rijfkogel tell Maranda their church family came together to help make this all happen.

