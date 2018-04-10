Join Wellness Expert Michele Fife on a St. Lucia Yoga Retreat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) The next adventure – Yoga Land and Sea!

Join me November 10-17 on the island of St. Lucia. Yoga, Snorkel, Hike the Gros Piton and so much MORE…

There, we will study Yoga and Ayurveda from Anse Chastanet. This is St. Lucia’s only resort property with the iconic view of both the Piti and Gros Piton mountains floating upon the Caribbean Sea.

The location of the property is unsurpassed, a private estate of 600 lush tropical acres bordering two soft-sand Caribbean beaches with pristine coral reefs just offshore.

The resort property also includes the historical plantation of Anse Mamin and Emerald Estate where the resort grows its own organic produce.

Your stay includes:

Airport TSFs (arrive and depart)

Welcome cocktail

Managers rum punch party

Daily Yoga (excluding arrival and departure days)

Breakfast, Lunch, Afternoon Tea, Dinner (drinks additional chg)

Whale watching excursion

Gros Piton hike

3 Ayurveda presentations – Intro to Ayurveda, Ayurvedic Beauty, Daily Routine.

Unlimited Snorkeling, Windsurfing and Sunfish Sailing, Ocean Kayaking, and Stand-up Paddleboarding from the beach

Tennis Court and equipment

Additional excursions may be scheduled and paid for ala carte. Please inquire about pricing separately.

RESERVE YOUR PLACE NOW: https://squareup.com/store/michele-fife/item/st-lucia-yoga-retreat