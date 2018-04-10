Jenna Fischer dishes on new ABC romantic comedy ‘Splitting Up Together’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We’re not surprised that the new ABC romantic comedy has us laughing and swooning all at the same time! Guess who the executive producers are?! Ellen DeGeneres, Emily Kapnek (“Suburgatory”), Jeff Kleeman (“Little Big Shots”) and Dean Holland (“Parks and Recreation”). Talk about a comedy dream team!

We had the chance to chat with the stars of the show which had a squealing with delight. A fun interview Jenna Fischer, (“The Office,”) and Oliver Hudson, “(Scream Queens”), YES please! These two were as charming and funny as you could expect. If you haven’t had a chance to catch the show yet you’ll be happy to know it’s the kind of sitcom where you can jump right in!

The main characters of the show, Lena and Martin were once madly in love. But, like many marriages, time and circumstance eventually took their toll and the romance disappeared. Lena, the perfectionist, fell into the role of caretaker for everyone, including Martin. Martin felt he could never do anything right and gave up making the effort.

Finding themselves in a platonic marriage and acting more like a pair of camp counselors wrangling their kids than a couple hopelessly in love, they decide that everyone’s lives would be better served if they got a divorce.

Still wanting the best for their three kids and facing a daunting real estate market, the couple decides to “Bird Nest” instead. One parent will live in the house as the “on-duty” parent taking care of the kids, while the “off-duty” parent will live in the detached garage, doing whatever he or she pleases while switching off every other week. Could being apart ultimately lead to them getting back together?

You can catch Splitting Up Together Tuesdays at 9:30pm on MY ABC WOTV4! Click on the video player above to check out our interview.