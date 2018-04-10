Creative ideas for a Mother's Day brunch

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, as many people try to quickly find the most delicious and new brunch hot spots. We want to argue that the best brunch is spent with the ones you love. What better place is there than the comfort of your own home. We are here to give you some ideas on homemade brunch that will be sure to impress mom this Mother’s Day.

Classic Breakfast in Bed Checklist

Fresh Flowers
Fresh Coffee or Tea
Newspaper or Magazine
Food Tray
Delicious Breakfast
Card or Note

Homemade Brunch

One thing is for sure — moms love homemade gifts, so why not make a homemade brunch. Here are a couple delicious recipes for making a family brunch at home. Check out a couple of great brunch recipes from MarthaStewart.com.

Bacon, Egg, and Toast Cups

Ingredients

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
8 slices white or whole-wheat sandwich bread
6 slices bacon
6 large eggs
Coarse salt and ground pepper

For the instructions and the full recipe, go here: MarthaStewart.com

Chocolate-Almond Pastries

Ingredients

1 sheet frozen puff pastry (from a 17.3-ounce package), thawed
1 large egg, lightly beaten, for egg wash
Sanding sugar, for sprinkling
1 1/2 ounces semisweet chocolate, coarsely chopped
Best-quality honey, for drizzling
Sea salt, preferably fleur de sel, for sprinkling
2 tablespoons whole almonds, toasted and coarsely chopped
Vanilla ice cream, for serving (optional)

For the instructions and the full recipe, go here: MarthaStewart.com

