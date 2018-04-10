Behind the scenes at The Lion King

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Maranda got a chance few others get, to go behind the scenes of Disney’s THE LION KING. The cast is performing at Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo until Sunday, April 15. Maranda got a chance to get up close to the puppets, costumes and masks that the actors wear during their performances.

After 20 years on Broadway, THE LION KING continues to be one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 25 global productions have been seen by more than 95 million people.

SHOW TIMES:

Tuesday, April 10, 2018 – 7:30pm

Wednesday, April 11, 2018 – 7:30pm

Thursday, April 12, 2018 – 1:30pm

Thursday, April 12, 2018 – 7:30pm

Friday, April 13, 2018 – 8:00pm

Saturday, April 14, 2018 – 2:00pm

Saturday, April 14, 2018 – 8:00pm

Sunday, April 15, 2018 – 1:00pm

Sunday, April 15, 2018 – 6:30pm

Miller Auditorium on the campus of Western Michigan University

How Much: Tickets range from $32-$77.

Visit the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office or call (269) 387-2300 or (800) 228-9858. For more information, visit www.millerauditorium.com.