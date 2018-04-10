Behind the scenes at The Lion King

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Maranda got a chance few others get, to go behind the scenes of Disney’s THE LION KING.  The cast is performing at Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo until Sunday, April 15. Maranda got a chance to get up close to the puppets, costumes and masks that the actors wear during their performances.

After 20  years on Broadway, THE LION KING continues to be one of the most popular stage musicals in the world.  Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 25 global productions have been seen by more than 95 million people.

SHOW TIMES:

  • Tuesday, April 10, 2018 – 7:30pm
  • Wednesday, April 11, 2018 – 7:30pm
  • Thursday, April 12, 2018 – 1:30pm
  • Thursday, April 12, 2018 – 7:30pm
  • Friday, April 13, 2018 – 8:00pm
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 – 2:00pm
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 – 8:00pm
  • Sunday, April 15, 2018 – 1:00pm
  • Sunday, April 15, 2018 – 6:30pm

Miller Auditorium on the campus of Western Michigan University

How Much: Tickets range from $32-$77.

Visit the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office or call (269) 387-2300 or (800) 228-9858. For more information, visit www.millerauditorium.com.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s