Behind the scenes at The Lion King

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Maranda got a chance few others get, to go behind the scenes of Disney’s THE LION KING. The cast is performing at Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo until Sunday, April 15. Maranda got a chance to get up close to the puppets, costumes and masks that the actors wear during their performances.
After 20 years on Broadway, THE LION KING continues to be one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 25 global productions have been seen by more than 95 million people.
SHOW TIMES:
- Tuesday, April 10, 2018 – 7:30pm
- Wednesday, April 11, 2018 – 7:30pm
- Thursday, April 12, 2018 – 1:30pm
- Thursday, April 12, 2018 – 7:30pm
- Friday, April 13, 2018 – 8:00pm
- Saturday, April 14, 2018 – 2:00pm
- Saturday, April 14, 2018 – 8:00pm
- Sunday, April 15, 2018 – 1:00pm
- Sunday, April 15, 2018 – 6:30pm
Miller Auditorium on the campus of Western Michigan University
How Much: Tickets range from $32-$77.
Visit the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office or call (269) 387-2300 or (800) 228-9858. For more information, visit www.millerauditorium.com.