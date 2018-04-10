11 tasty and colorful salads for spring

Katie Klunder Published: Updated:
Credit: Thinkstock

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Is anyone else a totally different person when the sun comes out? I swear this winter stole a part of my soul and I’m just now beginning the battle for it back.

March 20 was the first day of spring and the first day I felt human again – no longer an ice cube, burritoed in a cozy blanket. Some of my friends would tell you that I’m one of the happiest people you’ll ever meet, but when it comes to the cold I become the actual Grumpy Cat.

Yes, spring brings warm weather into my life again, but it also brings other glorious things like fresh flowers, open toed shoes, and delightful salads. Below are 11 spring salad recipes you and your family will fall in love with!

Click on the salad that interests you for photos and ingredients!

Dill pickle pasta salad

Cauliflower, broccoli, bacon, corn salad

Watermelon salad with feta and cucumbers

Doritos taco salad

Mediterranean three bean quinoa salad

Berry feta spinach salad

Blackened shrimp, asparagus, and avocado salad

Strawberry, bacon, blue cheese salad

Asian chopped salad with sesame vinaigrette

Strawberry spinach salad

Barbeque chicken salad

Broccoli apple salad

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s