Mother's Day gifts: Jewelry ideas

If you’re thinking about giving your mom the gift of jewelry this Mother’s Day, take a look at some suggestions here.

Charm bracelet: Let your mom show off all of her interests and hobbies with a charm bracelet. You can get her started on the bracelet and then keep adding to it over the years.

Locket: Give your mom a sentimental piece of jewelry by giving her a locket with a photo of her loved ones in it.

Birthstone rings, bracelets: Give your mom a bracelet or ring that features the birthstone of her kids and grandchildren.

Engraved pendant: Find your mom an engraved pendant with a quote or message that is meaningful to her or your family.

Personalized pendants: Customize a pendant by engraving the names of your mom’s children, grandchildren, birthdates or a special message.

Photo bracelet: Give your mom a unique bracelet that features photographs of your family and loved ones.