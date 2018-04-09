Moms: 10 affordable ways to treat yourself

Everyday life is full of stress, worries and headaches.

You’re thinking of everyone else, except the one person who matters most – you. Keep your sanity this year and make yourself feel better by pampering yourself, mentally and physically.

Here are 10 ways to pamper yourself this year without breaking the bank. Your mind and body will thank you for it.

1. Create a scent-sational experience

Fresh baked cookies. Fresh-out-of-the-oven bread. A sweet perfume. The very thought of how these things smell can put a smile on a person’s face or call up pleasant memories. The power of scent is very strong and can restore energy and calm anxiety. Light some scented candles throughout your home, then turn off the lights and relax. The soft candlelight and fragrance will relax your mind and body.

2. Pour the bubbly

Bubble bath, that is. Soaking in a bath is one of the best treats. Not only is it relaxing, it can also relieve aching muscles. Make a night of it, put on some soft music, light a few candles and soak away the day’s tension. For an added bit of pampering, use an after-bath splash or powder after your bath.

3. Book some time for yourself

Open a book and take an instant vacation. You know that novel that’s been lying around? There’s no better time to pick it up and start reading. Or buy some magazines the next time you’re in the checkout lane.

4. Enjoy Music and wine

As the saying goes, “music can soothe the savage beast,” it can also do wonders for your frayed nerves. Tony Bennett, Nat King Cole, Miles Davis, Sarah McLachlan, James Taylor or John Legend paired with a great bottle of Cabernet or Sauvignon will soothe your soul.

5. Take a nap

Napping. There’s nothing more enjoyable that will help you make the transition from work to home. Stretch out on the sofa – snoozing is optional, it’s more important to relax and think pleasant thoughts.

6. Keep Up Appearances

Give yourself a pedicure; soak your feet in a basin of warm water before you add your favorite color to your toenails. Pretty toes can make you feel pretty great. Pamper yourself even more by making an appointment to get a new hairstyle.

7. Rub it out

A good massage can be somewhat of an extravagance, but if done once a month or once every other month, it shouldn’t break the bank and with a massage, you’re taking care of all of you – your body, mind and spirit.

8. Splurge on small indulgences

A lot of stores sell soothing eye and foot gels for less than $10. Buy an occasional lunch – it’ll cost less than what you’d spend on dinner. Go to a nice cafe or restaurant for the ambiance, but order the cheapest thing on the menu, like soup or salad.

9. Brew up some relaxation

A steaming cup of flavored coffee, such as Mocha or French Vanilla, or hot chocolate is a delicious and low-fat way to satisfy your sweet tooth. If you want something more relaxing, chamomile tea is a good choice.

10. Make a delicious and decadent dinner

Delicious and decadent doesn’t necessarily mean expensive. If you’re in the mood for pancakes, then batter up. If you’ve wanted to dip marshmallows in peanut butter, go for it. It may not be standard dinner fare, but if it makes you happy, then treat yourself.