Making a difference through technology: local students create autism app

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Maranda recently got to visit the Kent Career Tech Center to see how students are learning about 3D animation and game design. Students are also learning how to use design-thinking to problem solve in the community and to give back.

This kind of instruction, helps students learn good business skills as well as how to manage their time and making sure they are on-task.

Students in the class created an app for students with autism, it is creating a lot of excitement and gaining the students national attention. The app takes virtual reality and takes it to a social situation, allowing students with autism to use a virtual reality headset and be immersed in the social situation to learn how to navigate it and learn from the app.

