American Idol’s top 24 celebrity duets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Get ready, Idol fans! Tonight is an episode you won’t want to miss. The deep pool of talent has been narrowed down to the top 24 contestants. As if the performances haven’t been thrilling enough, in tonight’s episode, 12 of the top 24 finalists will perform duets with some of our favorite celebrities at Academy LA in Hollywood! Be sure to watch as the search for America’s next superstar continues.

Check out the list of tonight’s performers, along with their celebrity partners:

Brandon Diaz with celebrity duet partner Luis Fonsi

Cade Foehner with celebrity duet partner Bishop Briggs

Catie Turner with celebrity duet partner Andy Grammer

Dennis Lorenzo with celebrity duet partner Allen Stone

Dominique with celebrity duet partner Aloe Blacc

Gabby Barrett with celebrity duet partner Sugarland

Jonny Brenns with celebrity duet partner Andy Grammer

Kay Kay with celebrity duet partner Pat Monahan

Layla Spring with celebrity duet partner Sugarland

Michael J. Woodard with celebrity duet partner Pat Monahan

Michelle Sussett with celebrity duet partner Luis Fonsi

Trevor McBane with celebrity duet partner Bishop Briggs

The first 12 celebrities performances will air TONIGHT – MONDAY APRIL 9 AT 8:00 PM on MY ABC WOTV4.

Watch American Idol weekly on SUNDAYS and MONDAYS at 8:00 PM on MY ABC WOTV4.