American Idol’s top 24 celebrity duets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Get ready, Idol fans! Tonight is an episode you won’t want to miss. The deep pool of talent has been narrowed down to the top 24 contestants. As if the performances haven’t been thrilling enough, in tonight’s episode, 12 of the top 24 finalists will perform duets with some of our favorite celebrities at Academy LA in Hollywood! Be sure to watch as the search for America’s next superstar continues.
Check out the list of tonight’s performers, along with their celebrity partners:
Cade Foehner with celebrity duet partner Bishop Briggs
Catie Turner with celebrity duet partner Andy Grammer
Dennis Lorenzo with celebrity duet partner Allen Stone
Dominique with celebrity duet partner Aloe Blacc
Gabby Barrett with celebrity duet partner Sugarland
Jonny Brenns with celebrity duet partner Andy Grammer
Kay Kay with celebrity duet partner Pat Monahan
Layla Spring with celebrity duet partner Sugarland
Michael J. Woodard with celebrity duet partner Pat Monahan
Michelle Sussett with celebrity duet partner Luis Fonsi
Trevor McBane with celebrity duet partner Bishop Briggs
The first 12 celebrities performances will air TONIGHT – MONDAY APRIL 9 AT 8:00 PM on MY ABC WOTV4.
Watch American Idol weekly on SUNDAYS and MONDAYS at 8:00 PM on MY ABC WOTV4.