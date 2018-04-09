American Idol: the most recent must-see moments

Credit: ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – If you missed last nights performances, fear not! Check out our list of performance highlights and must-see moments below.

Dominique Sings “Ain’t Nobody” by Rufus & Chaka Khan

Layla Spring Sings “A Broken Wing” by Martina McBride

Catie Turner Sings “Call Me” by Blondie

Dennis Lorenzo Sings “Rude” by MAGIC!

Michelle Sussett Sings “If I Were A Boy” by Beyonce

Michael J. Woodard Sings “Golden Slumbers” by The Beatles

Trevor McBane Sings “Way Down We Go” by Kaleo

Jonny Brenns Sings “Georgia” by Vance Joy

Kay Kay Sings “Love On the Brain” by Rihanna

Brandon Diaz Sings “Hello” by Lionel Richie

Gabby Barrett Sings “My Church” by Maren Morris

Cade Foehner Sings “All Along The Watchtower”

Don’t miss tonight’s celebrity duet performances: MONDAY 4/9 AT 8:00 PM ON MY ABC WOTV4!

 

