American Idol: the most recent must-see moments

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – If you missed last nights performances, fear not! Check out our list of performance highlights and must-see moments below.
Dominique Sings “Ain’t Nobody” by Rufus & Chaka Khan
Layla Spring Sings “A Broken Wing” by Martina McBride
Catie Turner Sings “Call Me” by Blondie
Dennis Lorenzo Sings “Rude” by MAGIC!
Michelle Sussett Sings “If I Were A Boy” by Beyonce
Michael J. Woodard Sings “Golden Slumbers” by The Beatles
Trevor McBane Sings “Way Down We Go” by Kaleo
Jonny Brenns Sings “Georgia” by Vance Joy
Kay Kay Sings “Love On the Brain” by Rihanna
Brandon Diaz Sings “Hello” by Lionel Richie
Gabby Barrett Sings “My Church” by Maren Morris
Cade Foehner Sings “All Along The Watchtower”
Don’t miss tonight’s celebrity duet performances: MONDAY 4/9 AT 8:00 PM ON MY ABC WOTV4!