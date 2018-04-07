Maranda’s Guide to Spring Break Fun: Saturday, April 7

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Spring break is here and if you’re staying close to West Michigan, there are so many options for family fun! Check out Maranda’s Guide to Spring Break Fun, including her picks of the day. To get a list of family-friendly activities emailed to you each week, click here!

To see Maranda’s Guide to Spring Break Fun click here!

Hold a duckling or baby chick, hug a lamb or a bunny, there’s a ton of free fun to be had at The Critter Barn.

Open Daily 10am-7pm

Final regular season game of the year is Saturday at 7pm

Tickets: $9-20