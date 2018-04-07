Maranda’s Guide to Spring Break Fun: Saturday, April 7

Visit The Critter Barn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Spring break is here and if you’re staying close to West Michigan, there are so many options for family fun! Check out Maranda’s Guide to Spring Break Fun, including her picks of the day. To get a list of family-friendly activities emailed to you each week, click here!

To see Maranda’s Guide to Spring Break Fun click here! 

Critter Barn Spring Fling!

Hold a duckling or baby chick, hug a lamb or a bunny, there’s a ton of free fun to be had at The Critter Barn.

Open Daily 10am-7pm

Kalamazoo K-Wings

Final regular  season game of the year is  Saturday at 7pm
Tickets: $9-20

 

