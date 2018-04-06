Maranda’s Guide to Spring Break: Friday, April 6

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Spring break is here and if you’re staying close to West Michigan, there are so many options for family fun! Check out Maranda’s Guide to Spring Break Fun, including her picks of the day. To get a list of family-friendly activities emailed to you each week, click here!

To see Maranda’s Guide to Spring Break Fun click here!

Farm Fun for the whole family! Guided educational tours will allow time for: hayrides, bottle feeding baby calves, watching cows being milked, dairy snacks, and more.

Friday, April 6 at 2:00pm – 4:00pm

Saturday, April 7 at 2:00pm – 4:00pm

Plan on about 2 hours for your visit. Admission is $10. Family Rate: Buy 4 admissions, get 1 free admission! Option to upgrade your visit to include the Robot Farm tour for $3 each (additional 30-40 minutes).

happening everyday of Spring Break

Choose your time: 10am-3pm or 4pm-9pm

$25.99 per person

includes: 2 hour buffet access, 1 hour jump time, unlimited attractions