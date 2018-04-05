The LUNAFEST Women’s Film Festival is coming to West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV 4) – The 17th Annual Women’s Film Festival is coming to West Michigan! Every day, girls (and women) receive limiting messages about how they should act and who they should be. At Girls on the Run, they believe every girl is full of power and potential, which is why their research-based programs help girls grow in their confidence and recognize their strength. That is why they are pleased to present the 2018 LUNAFEST® Women’s Film Festival, dedicated to promoting awareness about women’s issues, highlighting women filmmakers, and bringing women together in their communities! West Michigan women have two opportunities to celebrate women in film:

Showings:

April 26, 2018 at San Chez Bistro in Grand Rapids

38 Fulton St. W Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Reception at 5:00 PM, films begin at 6:00 PM.

Reception at 5:30 PM, films begin at 6:30 PM.

200 Viridian Dr. Muskegon, MI 49440

This unique film festival highlights women as leaders in society, illustrated through nine short films by women filmmakers. The films range from animation to fictional drama, and cover topics such as women’s health, body image, relationships, and cultural diversity.

Films include:

“Girls Level Up”, a story of a young girl from the Middle East helping middle school girls in the U.S. realize their dreams of designing video games

“Jesszilla”, the 10 year old boxer with serious intentions to go pro.

“Fanny Pack”, a comedy about a young Indian-American woman struggling to follow her dreams, despite her fanny pack-clad father’s other plans.

The nine short films in the lineup feature stories of women and girls not just breaking barriers, but shattering them.

All proceeds from LUNAFEST will benefit Girls on the Run programming, and Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit organization that supports women nonfiction filmmakers whose artful and innovative storytelling catalyzes social change.

Be sure to buy your tickets in advance! $15 at www.gotrkmc.org.