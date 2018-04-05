Maranda’s Guide to Spring Break: Thursday, April 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Spring break is here and if you’re staying close to West Michigan, there are so many options for family fun! Check out Maranda’s Guide to Spring Break Fun, including her picks of the day. To get a list of family-friendly activities emailed to you each week, click here!
Opening Day at the West Michigan Whitecaps
Celebrate Opening Day of the Whitecaps 25th Season!:
Whitecaps will be wearing special 25th season jerseys
25th Season Replica Jersey Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans presented by Fifth Third Bank
Gates open at 5:30pm – game starts at 6:35pm
Pepsi Stadium Party all-you-can-eat BBQ from 6:00-7:30 includes: Grilled Burgers, Hot Dogs, Boneless Wings, Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Chips, Ice Cream Sundaes (served in the 4th inning), Pepsi Products
Price: $27 per person
Order online or contact the Whitecaps Ticket Department at 616-784-4131 to reserve your spot today.
Klassic Arcade in Gobles
Play all day for just $5 per person
206 South State Street – Gobles