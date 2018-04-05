Free Spring Break fun for kids at the Grand Rapids Art Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Grand Rapids Art Museum is the perfect place to head for Spring Break fun! Maranda got a chance to take part in some of the fun.

Free admission during Spring Break

Gather your friends and family this Spring Break and enjoy free admission to GRAM for youth ages 17 and under! (April 3 – April 7). Admission includes free entry to GRAM’s current exhibitions and related programming.

Current exhibitions

Alexis Rockman: The Great Lakes Cycle

From Wilderness to Resource: A Story in Pictures

Tony Mendoza: Cats and Dogs

Drop-in Studio: Spring Break

Tuesday, April 3, 1 – 4 pm

Saturday, April 7, 1 – 4 pm

Alexis Rockman takes advantage of watercolor’s fluidity and spontaneity in his series of vibrant aquatic paintings. Drop in to GRAM Studio and experiment with different watercolor techniques to create underwater scenes full of aquatic life and intense color.

Drop-in Tour: Art and Travel

Saturday, April 7, 1 – 2 pm

This Drop-in Tour highlights works of art depicting intriguing locations and cultures. Explore exotic landscapes, marvel at detailed architecture, and get to know residents of far off places without ever leaving the museum. Tours meet in the museum lobby.