Maranda’s Guide to Spring Break: Wednesday, April 4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Spring break is here and if you're staying close to West Michigan, there are so many options for family fun!

Maranda's Guide to Spring Break Fun

Secret Agent Spy School

This camp, should you choose to accept it, will hone your code cracking, disguise making, and enemy dodging abilities in order to become a highly trained secret agent. This message will self-destruct in 5 seconds.

$50/child; 9 am-4 pm; Limit 24



After 4 pm, adults can purchase a wrist band for half-price to take their children on the rides.



Extended day is available from 4 pm – 5 pm for an additional $10.



Lunch at the Kitty Hawk Cafe is available for purchase when you register your camper.

A Buzzy Hive

Bees are fascinating, helpful, and sometimes fearsome little creatures

Campers will explore how honeybees socialize, communicate, eat and live while collecting pollen, tasting a honeycomb and performing a bee dance. It’s sure to be a very “buzzy” day!

$25/child (one adult per child gets a free copilot wristband); 9 am-12 pm; Limit 20

Just Zoo it!

Explore some nooks and crannies of John Ball Zoo.

We’ll see where the keepers make the food, where the animals sleep at night, and some of the Zoo’s wild park places.

Full Day Camp – 9:00am-4:00pm – $100/Member/2-day Session $105/Non-Member/2-day Session – for students in Kindergarten through 5th Grade