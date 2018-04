GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Maranda got a chance to meet a very special trio of young athletes. The students are all part of the Grand City Sports program that helps students in West Michigan learn to be successful in school and in life.

They have a football team, sports and basketball leadership academy and offer guidance and training on a wide variety of sports. They’re also offering mentoring and workshops for young men and women.

>>> Learn more in the video above.