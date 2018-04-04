Celebrating the Whitecaps 25th season – get a season replica jersey!

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The West Michigan Whitecaps are gearing up for a brand new season!

The team celebrates Opening Day of their 25th Season on Thursday, April 5, wearing special 25th season jerseys. In light of the celebration, the first 1,000 fans will get 25th Season Replica Jerseys.

Gates open at 5:30pm – game starts at 6:35pm

And don’t miss the Pepsi Stadium Party! All-you-can-eat BBQ from 6:00-7:30 includes: Grilled Burgers, Hot Dogs, Boneless Wings, Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Chips, Ice Cream Sundaes (served in the 4th inning), and Pepsi Products.
Price: $27 per person

Order online or contact the Whitecaps Ticket Department at 616-784-4131 to reserve your spot today.

