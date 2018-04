GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – There is a special group of runners in the Fifth Third River Bank Run who have spent months training and motivating others to get moving. The Road Warriors for 2018 include a new group for the 5K/10K runs. They serve as ambassadors, motivating others while training for their first race.

Our own Storm Team 8 Meteorologist, Ellen Bacca, is one of this year’s Road Warriors!