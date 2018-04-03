Maranda’s Guide to Spring Break: Tuesday, April 3

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Spring break is here and if you’re staying close to West Michigan, there are so many options for family fun! Check out Maranda’s Guide to Spring Break Fun, including her picks of the day. To get a list of family-friendly activities emailed to you each week, click here!

10am-3pm

Take an adventure and explore the MMA’s awesome art collection and never have to leave Muskegon! Drop in each day as we dive into a new artwork and explore the galleries. Free admission for one adult accompanying a child.

Peter Martin Wege Theatre Doors open at 10:30am

Fun activities in the lobby 10:30-11am

Curtain up at 11am

Spring Break for Kids returns with another kid-friendly ballet perfect for the whole family! Grand Rapids Ballet School Junior Company presents Spring Break for Kids: “Mother Goose’s Friends” featuring all our favorite characters in a kid-friendly 30-minute performance. Watch popular Mother Goose nursery rhymes such as Little Miss Muffet, Three Blind Mice, and Mary Had a Little Lamb come to life danced by the Grand Rapids Ballet School Junior Company along with live narration. Before the performance, enjoy pre-show activities including a costume dress-up, arts and crafts, the chance to win great prizes, and more! Tickets: $7 per person – reserved seating