Celebrating health and wellness at the Gazelle Girl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The 6th annual Gazelle Girl Half Marathon, 5k and 10k are less than 3 weeks away and they need your help. The Gazelle Girl team is looking for course marshals for race day. If you’re getting ready for the race, or are interested in running or walking the race, this Spring Break is the perfect time to sign up and take part.

Gazelle Girl is an awesome event that brings together women from all over West Michigan! Whether you are looking to compete in your first race or are looking to set a new personal record, this event is for you.

If you want to get a feel of the course before the actual event, the Sole Sisters are holding a course preview on Saturday, April 7th.

MEET-UP LOCATION: Course Preview will begin and end at YWCA West Central Michigan: 25 Sheldon Blvd. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503. Please note this is a special starting location and NOT the same as race day.

Registration/Check In – 7:15 AM

Start Time – 8:00 AM

Event Time Limit: Water stations and start/finish area will close at noon.

All of the proceeds from this event will be split between Sole Sisters Michigan and the Gazelle Girl Foundation.

Cost: $10

Gazelle Girl

5k, 10k & half marathon

Sunday, April 22

Downtown Grand Rapids

gazellegirlhalfmarathon.com