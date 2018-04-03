Athletico keeps Grand Rapids Drive dance team moving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) The sport of cheerleading can be stressful on the body and to keep healthy and moving, the Grand Rapids Drive dance team have teamed up with Athletico. Athletico is the official physical therapy team for the cheerleaders. The relationship started about two years ago. Athletico provides them on-site free injury screenings, as well as providing screenings and physical therapy in the Athletico clinics. It’s a great way to promote health and wellness to keep the dancers on the court.

