The stage is set for the 2018 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Volunteer registration is now open to help out at the 2018 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, which will be held June 12-17, at Blythefield Country Club.

The Meijer LPGA Classic needs the help of more than 700 volunteers to fill roles on 22 different committees, ranging from marshals and standard bearers to transportation and assisting inside the media center. New this year, during registration, volunteers can select their preferred committee, as well as the shifts they would like to work. Volunteers are encouraged to register early since committees and shift times are filled on a first come, first served basis.

The 2018 Meijer LPGA Classic will host 144 of the best women golfers during four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2017 tournament alone raised $1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. In total, the four tournaments have generated more than $3.1 million for the Meijer Simply Give program.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give or to volunteer, please visit meijerLPGAclassic.com.