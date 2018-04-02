The largest mom-to-mom sale in West Michigan is here

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Spring is here! It’s time to start cleaning out closets and getting the family ready for warmer months. Gather under one roof for the largest Mom-to-Mom Sale in the region. Grand Rapids’ very own Devos Place is hosting the West Michigan’s Mom’s Sale on Saturday, April 7, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

Buy or sell your new and gently used baby and children’s clothing. Bring or buy boys and girls clothing of all sizes, toys, furniture, shoes, quilts, burp cloths, bikes, car seats, strollers, swings, highchairs, accessories and much more.

SHOP great deals at the largest resale event with a huge selection at the Large Item Area. You’ll find everything you need, all at one place! Strollers are welcome.

SELL and earn some money! Turn your outgrown clothing, forgotten toys, unused maternity wear, and old baby gear into cash. Register to be a vendor at westmichiganmomssale.com.

Top reasons to sell at the spring Mom’s Sale:

No cost for advertising – We take care of that

No rainout – No weather worries or issues, our sale is indoors

No strangers in your neighborhood – nor at your home

No consignment fees – Sellers keep 100% of sales

No Packing Up – Support the Salvation Army and donate left over items

Shoppers…access to thousands of shoppers.

Admission to the sale is FREE, but a donation of $3 – $5 is received at entry. Proceeds and donations will benefit The Salvation Army.

The West Michigan Mom’s Sale was organized in 2008 by a group of local moms to give other moms in the area a better way to sell and shop for their growing kids’ clothing and toys. The West Michigan Mom’s Sale has quickly become the largest Mom-to-Mom sale in Michigan. This event is the best place in West Michigan to bargain shop for gently used baby/children clothing (boy/girl size 0-16), toys, baby gear, baby/toddler furniture, and maternity clothing.