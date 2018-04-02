Maranda’s Guide to Spring Break: Monday, April 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Spring break is here and if you’re staying close to West Michigan, there are so many options for family fun! Check out Maranda’s Guide to Spring Break Fun, including her picks of the day. To get a list of family-friendly activities emailed to you each week, click here!

GRAM is FREE all week long during Spring Break for youth ages 17 and under!

Admission includes free entry to GRAM’s current exhibitions and related programming:

Current exhibitions

– Alexis Rockman: The Great Lakes Cycle

– From Wilderness to Resource: A Story in Pictures

– Tony Mendoza: Cats and Dogs

The Kalamazoo Valley Museum offers daily programs during Spring Break, April 2-6. Classic Fairy Tales with a Twist is the theme of five days of arts and crafts from 1 to 4 p.m. Art inspired by two different books each day will be offered free of charge. Books come alive with two free performances by the Magic Carpet Theatre on Wednesday, April 4, at 1 and 3 p.m.

April 2: Do Pigs Fly? Pigs can fly with the help of a sneeze and karate moves in No Lie, Pigs (and Their Houses) Can Fly by Jessica Gunderson and The Three Ninja Pigs by Corey Rosen Schwartz. Assemble a pinwheel, a 3D wolf mask, and a dojo. Decorate a potholder, a bacon bookmark, three little pigs stick puppets, a ninja headband and mask, and a ninja bookmark and placemat.