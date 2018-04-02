American Idol: this week’s must-see moments

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – American Idol continues to take the nation by storm! In case you missed the most recent performances, check out our favorites below – including a performance from Trevor Holmes, whose audition has reached more than 100 million people online.

Gabby Barrett Sings “Ain’t No Way” by Aretha Franklin

Marcio Donaldson Sings a Twist on “Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin

Effie Passero Sings “Alone” by Hearts for Her Solo Performance

Cade Foehner Sings “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man

Harper Grace Sings Original Tune “R.I.P.” for Her Solo Performance

Noah Davis and Catie Turner Sing Their Hollywood Week Solo Songs

Dennis Lorenzo & Brandon Elder Sing “Home” by Daughtry for Solo Rounds

Maddie Poppe Sings Original Song for Her Hollywood Week Solo

Ron Bultongez Sings “Home” by Phillip Phillips for His Solo Sing

Jonny Brenns Sings “I Lived” by OneRepublic for His Solo Song

Deonte Baker Sings “Too Good at Goodbyes” by Sam Smith

Jurnee Sings “One Last Time” by Ariana Grande for Her Solo Song

Trevor Holmes Sings “Home” by Phillip Phillips for Solo Song

Maddie Zahm Sings Patty Griffin Hit For Her Hollywood Week Solo Song

Britney Holmes Sings Ed Sheeran Hit for Her Hollywood Week Solo Song

Thaddeus Johnson Sings “Rise” by Katy Perry for His Solo Song

Laine Hardy Sings “Fire Away” by Chris Stapleton for His Solo Song

Caleb Lee Hutchinson Sing “Your Man” by Josh Turner for His Solo Song

Michael J. Woodard Sings “Maybe This Time” from Cabaret

Don’t miss an all-new episode of American Idol, MONDAY, 4/2 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on MY ABC WOTV4, streaming and on demand.