ABC announces another season of Roseanne

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The hit comedy revival, “Roseanne” has had such a notable response, ABC has already picked up an 11th season. Last Tuesday, March 27, long-time “Roseanne” fans came together to watch the debut of the show’s 10th season revival, after leaving the screen 21 years ago. The premiere broke records, having nearly 22 million viewers. With its impressive audience, its Total Viewer Count scored a ‘best of season’ for any premiere telecast of over +3.4 million viewers. After the first day of playback, “Roseanne” shot up to a 6.24 rating in Adults 18-49, adding more than 1.0 rating point than it previously had.

“We’re thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes. The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can’t wait to see what the ‘Roseanne’ team has in store for next year,” -Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment

The timeless sitcom, featuring the complete original cast, new series regulars, and notable returning guest stars, explores life, death and everything in between through the relatable, hilarious and brutally honest lens of the Conner household. With the inimitable Roseanne at its epicenter, fresh stories that tackle today’s issues and even more laughs from a brilliant cast and crew that haven’t missed a beat, audiences old and new will celebrate the homecoming of America’s favorite working-class family. The revival has also drawn critical raves, with The New York Times calling it “feisty and funny” and The Wall Street Journal writing that “Roseanne” is “sparkling.”

Don’t forget to watch Roseanne on Tuesdays at 8:00 PM on MY ABC WOTV4, streaming and on demand.