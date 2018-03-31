Maranda’s Guide to Spring Break: Saturday, March 31

Meet the Equest Bunny!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Spring break is here and if you’re staying close to West Michigan, there are so many options for family fun! Check out Maranda’s Guide to Spring Break Fun, including her picks of the day. To get a list of family-friendly activities emailed to you each week, click here!

To see Maranda’s Guide to Spring Break Fun click here! 

 

Easter with the Equest Bunny

The entire community is invited to celebrate Easter with the Equest Bunny!

  • Saturday, March 31 – 9:30am-1pm
  • Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding
  • 3777 Rector Avenue NE – Rockford

 

Ride the Bunny Train Coopersville and Marne Railway

Kids of all ages enjoy this 90 minute romp through the countryside. The Easter Bunny and his friends will perform in the vintage coaches.

  • Departs at 11am & 1:30pm
  • Adults: $19.75, seniors (60+) $18.75, kids (2-12) $17.75, 2 and under free

