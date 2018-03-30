Travel advice: What to know before boarding a flight with your baby

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- If you’re taking flight this spring break and traveling with a baby or young children, there are a few boarding basics you’ll want to keep in mind.

Boarding Basics with Baby

Most airlines allow children under 2 to fly free as a lap child. Most airlines recommend buying your child a seat and bringing an approved car seat. Bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate in case the airline requires proof of their age. Be mindful when booking your seats with children. There are strict rules for lap children and car seats and some seats are NOT allowed.

Airline & TSA policies to check out: