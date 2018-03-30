Maranda’s Guide to Spring Break: Friday, March 30

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Spring break is here and if you’re staying close to West Michigan, there are so many options for family fun! Check out Maranda’s Guide to Spring Break Fun, including her picks of the day. To get a list of family-friendly activities emailed to you each week, click here!

Butterfly Garden is back! Butterflies are blooming in the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden with engaging outdoor activities: Fly like a butterfly, wrap up like a chrysalis, curl up like a caterpillar, or crawl out of an egg using life cycle costumes and your imagination. Perform a butterfly-themed puppet show or read about moths and butterflies in the Log Cabin. Search for butterfly and moth life cycle stages in a special Treehouse Village hunt. Ring the bell after successfully navigating through the Butterfly Maze. Become a butterfly in the Monarch’s Migration game. Enjoy a springtime puppet show or story-time; days and times vary. There’s something for all ages! Activities vary daily; check at the Information Center for what is happening each day.

Feature Movide: Ferdinand

Ferdinand is a young bull who escapes from a training camp in rural Spain after his father never returns from a showdown with a matador. Adopted by a girl who lives on a farm, Ferdinand’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when the authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to break free before he squares off against El Primero, the famous bullfighter who never loses.

FREE for kids 12 and under

Adult tickets are just $5!