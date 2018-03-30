Jordan’s weekly picks to ‘Live Local-Give Local’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Looking to live local and give local? Here are my weekly picks to get out and give back! Mark your calendar for these great events.

LUNAFEST

The 2018 LUNAFEST women’s film festival, dedicated to promoting awareness about women’s issues, highlighting women filmmakers, and bringing women together in their communities! With Showings are happening at San Chez Bistro in Grand Rapids on April 26th, and at the GVSU Innovation Hub in Muskegon on May 3rd. This means West Michigan women have two opportunities to celebrate women in film.

This unique film festival highlights women as leaders in society, illustrated through nine short films by women filmmakers. The films range from animation to fictional drama, and cover topics such as women’s health, body image, relationships, and cultural diversity. From “Girls Level Up”, a story of a young girl from the Middle East helping middle school girls in the U.S. realize their dreams of designing video games; to “Jesszilla”, the 10 year old boxer with serious intentions to go pro; to “Fanny Pack”, a comedy about a young Indian-American woman struggling to follow her dreams, despite her fanny pack-clad father’s other plans. These nine short films feature stories of women and girls not just breaking barriers, but shattering them. All proceeds from LUNAFEST will benefit Girls on the Run programming, and Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit organization that supports women nonfiction filmmakers whose artful and innovative storytelling catalyzes social change.

WHEN: 4/26/2018

WHERE: SAN CHEZ BISTRO

38 Fulton St. W

Grand Rapids, 49503

5:00 Reception

6:00 Films begin

WHERE: GVSU Innovation Hub

WHEN: 5/3/2018

200 Viridian Dr.

Muskegon, 49440

5:30 Reception

6:30 Films begin

TICKETS: $15 Advance purchase at www.gotrkmc.org

ANNUAL GALA 80’S STYLE

Dress in glamorous or bodacious ’80s style, or dress up for a night on the town. Make sure to dress to impress for fantastic prizes for the 1980s Best – Preppy Outfit, Movie Themed Outfit, Miami Vice Style, and Princess Diana Look-a-Like. There are fantastic silent auction items you won’t want to miss. Ann Richards will be presented the Fourth annual Purple Poppy Award in recognition of her service, support, impact and advocacy on behalf of older adults at Heritage Community and southwest Michigan. Tickets include a four course meal, one drink ticket, free parking and fun activities. For tickets call Heritage Community of Kalamazoo at (269) 488.2563.

Ticket Prices:

$100 Individual

$180 Couple

$900 Table of Ten

Ticket Sales and Sponsorships with ticket packages are also available by calling (269) 488.2563 or 276.4046.

All proceeds from the Gala support the residents at Heritage Community of Kalamazoo who have outlived their resources, and through no fault of their own, can no longer afford the full cost of their care.