Hints to healthier gums

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Recently I had an unpleasant experience with a sensitive tooth. I visited my dentist and was told the tooth was fine but my gums were needing some TLC. This was a great reminder for me to get back on my Ayurvedic dental care, and oiling my gums.

Oil pulling has been a trendy topic of late here in the West but has been a practiced part of Ayurveda for many years. The act of “swishing” a mixture of oil and water in the mouth for a short period of time. As the oil hits your teeth and gums, microbes are picked up as though they are being drawn to a powerful magnet. Bacteria hiding under crevices in the gums and in pores within the teeth are sucked out of their hiding spaces and held in the solution. Once the solution has turned milky it is time to spit it out into a tissue or paper towel and rinse.

You can also improve gum health by simply massaging oil into the gums. Massaging the gums help with bleeding gums and sensitive teeth, it is also soothing for inflamed gums and helps to reduce the presence of harmful bacteria in the mouth.

The Healthy Gums oil that I picked up locally at Harvest Health is comprised of Olive Oil with peppermint, clove, oregano, tea tree and rosemary. Easy to use, apply a few drops to your index finger and gently massage into gums and repeat as needed. You can also add about 10 drops to about 1/8 cup warm water and swish around in mouth as in the oil pulling technique.

You will notice a difference in tooth sensitivity almost immediately! Caring for your gums in this way will also reduce bad breath and help receding gums.

Give your gums some love today and care for the health you already have.