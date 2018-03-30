Color and design trends for your windows

Jan Lehman Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Make your home feel warm and welcoming with great window treatments! Keep reading to check out our colors, sheers, shades, and fabric advice for your windows.

  • Our favorite color choice for window coverings in 2018 is taupe. It’s a harmonious blend of warm brown and cool gray that goes with everything.
  • Luminette®Privacy Sheers are your vertical choice, featuring graceful fabric vanes suspended between a sheer fabric. Choose neutral fabrics that impart a traditional style or go for a more contemporary look.
  • Duette®Honeycomb Shades are one step above the rest when it comes to fabric offerings. It is constructed of rich, beautiful sheers and fabrics that are layered with unique weaves, textures and patterns to create the ultimate in design sophistication.
  • If you desire fabrics that mimic the natural environment, Alustra®Woven Textures® is a perfect choice. Choosing earth tones of browns and greys will make a home feel warm and welcome.

