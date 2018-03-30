American Idol audition goes viral: dreamboat Trevor Holmes reaches over 100 million

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The American Idol season is in full-swing! After watching nights of auditions and the unforgettable Hollywood Week performances, we are falling in love with this season’s contestants.

One contestant in particular is gaining a lot of attention. Trevor Holmes, the sexy construction worker from Thousand Oaks, California, has turned the head of nearly every woman in America… including Katy Perry!

I got the golden ticket to Hollywood!!! I’m so overwhelmed right now. Thank you All so much for the support. @AmericanIdol #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/S0b4nDmkHP — Trevor Holmes (@tholmesmusic) March 14, 2018

When the whole world falls in love with you, this love triangle is going to turn into a rhombicosidodecahedron. Get ready @tholmesmusic #americanidol — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 27, 2018

Walking into his first audition, his good looks were quickly noticed. I think we can all agree with Luke Bryan when he greeted Trevor with, “Good Lord, you’re a dreamboat!” Katy Perry certainly did, as his attractive presence and impressive performance caused her heart to melt.

With his great looks, Katy’s flirting, and their hilarious interaction, it’s no wonder his audition tape is a hit. Trevor’s American Idol audition has reached more than 100 million people online! Starting as a Vine star then switching over to Youtube, it is safe to say that Trevor’s American Idol audition is his big break when it comes to instant fame!

Trevor made it onto the next round of performances, singing Vance Joy’s “Riptide” for Hollywood Week.

See more of Trevor Holmes in the upcoming episodes of American Idol – SUNDAY, 4/1 and MONDAY, 4/2 at 8:00 PM on MY ABC WOTV4.