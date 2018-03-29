The RAISE Act is helping family caregivers

Jennifer Feuerstein Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Attention family caregivers: help is on the way! The recently enacted RAISE Family Caregivers Act, supported by AARP, eases the challenges that 1.4 million caregivers in Michigan face each and every day. Here’s how:

  • The act requires the federal government to develop a strategy to support caregivers.
  • The bill sets up an advisory body to draft recommendations to make the huge responsibilities of caregiving a little easier
  • The bill supports your loved ones to live independently in their homes and communities.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s