The RAISE Act is helping family caregivers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Attention family caregivers: help is on the way! The recently enacted RAISE Family Caregivers Act, supported by AARP, eases the challenges that 1.4 million caregivers in Michigan face each and every day. Here’s how:

The act requires the federal government to develop a strategy to support caregivers.

The bill sets up an advisory body to draft recommendations to make the huge responsibilities of caregiving a little easier

The bill supports your loved ones to live independently in their homes and communities.