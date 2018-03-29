Spring Break fun at Craig’s Cruisers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Spring Break is here and Maranda has some great ideas for families staying in West Michigan. Craig’s Cruisers is a great place to take the family for hours of endless fun!
Spring Break Special:
Friday, March 30 to Sunday, April 8th
- 10AM to 3PM OR 4PM to 9PM
- $25.99 per person (plus tax)
- Wristbands Include:
- 2 Hour Buffet Access – 1 Hour Jump Time – Unlimited Attractions
- Pre-Order Early Wristbands OR Late Wristbands
- Limited number of wristbands available for each day. Pre-order to secure your spot. Craig’s Cruisers Trampoline Socks are required to jump in the trampoline park, they are available for purchase for $3.00 per pair. All jumpers must complete a Trampoline Park Waiver.
- Due to our Spring Break Wristband Special, Toddler Time will not be available from March 30 – April 8.