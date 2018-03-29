GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Spring break is here and if you’re staying close to West Michigan, there are so many options for family fun! Check out Maranda’s Guide to Spring Break Fun, including her picks of the day! To get a list of family-friendly activities emailed to you each week, click here!

A unique, hands-on learning experience that is fun and educational (role-playing, games, stories, and nature play)

Full Day Camp – 9:00am-4:00pm – $100/Member/2-day Session $105/Non-Member/2-day Session – for students in Kindergarten through 5th Grade

Monday & Tuesday, April 2 & 3: Zoo Detective – Can you solve the animal mystery? Use your detective skills to solve whose tracks, scat, fur, and feathers belong to the different mystery animals. During our investigations we’ll discover what makes animals so unique and spectacular. Enjoy special opportunities to meet some of the zoo’s unique animals up-close.

Butterfly Garden is back! Butterflies are blooming in the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden with engaging outdoor activities: Fly like a butterfly, wrap up like a chrysalis, curl up like a caterpillar, or crawl out of an egg using life cycle costumes and your imagination. Perform a butterfly-themed puppet show or read about moths and butterflies in the Log Cabin. Search for butterfly and moth life cycle stages in a special Treehouse Village hunt. Ring the bell after successfully navigating through the Butterfly Maze. Become a butterfly in the Monarch’s Migration game. Enjoy a springtime puppet show or story-time; days and times vary. There’s something for all ages! Activities vary daily; check at the Information Center for what is happening each day.

April 2

Grandma and Me: Ready for Rabbits

Visit the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden and discover what rabbits eat, where they sleep and how they move, through activities and stories. Then come inside and pet a real rabbit! Make your own rabbit ears and a simple snack to round out the fun. This class is for age 3 only with an adult.

Member Cost: $18 member child, 18 member adults

Non-Member Cost: $22 non-member child, 22 non-member adults

Age Range: 3 with an adult

Grandma and Me: Tropical Zentangle

Have a tropical “stay-cation” here at Meijer Gardens! Learn fun tropical Zentangle patterns and work together to decorate tropical leaves, shells and other objects. Feel free to dress the part with sunglasses, shorts and flip- lops! After the class, be sure to visit the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory to complete your experience! This class is for an adult and child pair.

Age Range: 8+ with Adult

April 3

Beautiful Butterflies: Masks and Wings

Let the Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition spark your imagination as you observe an array of colorful butterflies flying, landing and eating. Learn how a caterpillar changes into a butterfly by playing an engaging butterfly game. Back in the classroom, create a mask and wings to wear while listening to butterfly stories.

Member Cost: $25

Non-Member Cost: $33

Age Range: 5-7

Opening Day Bash 2018! Game starts 6:35pm vs. South Bend Cubs (Gate Open at 5 pm)

Pepsi Stadium Party all-you-can-eat BBQ from 6:00-7:30 includes: Grilled Burgers, Hot Dogs, Boneless Wings, Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Chips, Ice Cream Sundaes (served in the 4th inning), Pepsi Products

Price: $27 per person

Order online or contact the Whitecaps Ticket Department at 616-784-4131 to reserve your spot today.

Free for children 12 and under and $5 for adults

3/30: Ferdinand

4/6: Paddington 2

4/13: The Greatest Showman

Open from 10am-7pm

Visit the farm and enjoy the miracles of Spring

You can hold, pet, cuddle, and even run with new babies

Admission is Free

Donations appreciated.

Thursday March 29 – Illusions and Tricks by Nick Laham – 5:30pm-7pm

Friday, March 30 – Visit the Story Room – 9:30am-4pm

Saturday, March 31 – Barefoot Books Sale Capoerira Performance by GVSU Capoeira – 1pm

SUNDAY, APRIL 1 – CLOSED FOR EASTER

SUNDAY, APRIL 1 – CLOSED FOR EASTER Monday, April 2 – Sing and dance with the Porters – 11am & 1pm

Tuesday, April 3 – Songs of Positivity with Susan Picking 11am & Afternoon art – 2pm-4pm

Wednesday, April 4 – Sing and Create with Jessica in the Rainbow – 11am & 1pm

Thursday, April 5 – Audacious Hoops – 11am & 1pm, join Dan and Friends for a Jibber Jam at 6pm

Friday, April 6 – Musical Puppetry with Kevin Kammeraad 11am & 1pm, “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” at GRCM Stage 3:30pm

Saturday, April 7 – Maciek’s Magic Show – 11am & 1pm

Sunday, April 8 – Silly Songs with Randy Kaplan – 12:30pm & 2:30pm

Friday, March 30 to Sunday, April 8th

10AM to 3PM OR 4PM to 9PM

$25.99 per person (plus tax)

Wristbands Include:

2 Hour Buffet Access – 1 Hour Jump Time – Unlimited Attractions

Pre-Order Early Wristbands OR Late Wristbands

Limited number of wristbands available for each day. Pre-order to secure your spot. Craig’s Cruisers Trampoline Socks are required to jump in the trampoline park, they are available for purchase for $3.00 per pair. All jumpers must complete a Trampoline Park Waiver.

Due to our Spring Break Wristband Special, Toddler Time will not be available from March 30 – April 8.

Free Admission during Spring Break

Gather your friends and family this Spring Break and enjoy free admission to GRAM for youth ages 17 and under! (April 3 – April 7). Admission includes free entry to GRAM’s current exhibitions and related programming:

Current exhibitions

– Alexis Rockman: The Great Lakes Cycle

– From Wilderness to Resource: A Story in Pictures

– Tony Mendoza: Cats and Dogs

Drop-in Studio: Spring Break

Tuesday, April 3, 1 – 4 pm

Saturday, April 7, 1 – 4 pm

Alexis Rockman takes advantage of watercolor’s fluidity and spontaneity in his series of vibrant aquatic paintings. Drop in to GRAM Studio and experiment with different watercolor techniques to create underwater scenes full of aquatic life and intense color.

Drop-in Tour: Art and Travel

Saturday, April 7, 1 – 2 pm

This Drop-in Tour highlights works of art depicting intriguing locations and cultures. Explore exotic landscapes, marvel at detailed architecture, and get to know residents of far off places without ever leaving the museum. Tours meet in the museum lobby.

Spring Break Open House

April 3

10:30-12:30 pm Come to the museum this spring break for crafts, wind tunnel science, and more hands-on fun, and do not forget to say hi to the Mastodon.

Little Learners STEAM Play & Learn: Dinosaurs

APRIL 4 @ 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM You are invited to join a special Play and Learn program at the Lakeshore Museum Center. Today’s event will feature Dinosaurs!

“Little Learners” is a free literacy-based program for Muskegon County infants and toddlers (4 & under) with a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) theme!

Free book for participants while supplies last!

To secure a spot, please contact Jackie at (231) 724-5526 or jackie@lakeshoremuseum.org

Robot Open House

April 7 @ 1-3 pm, Explore many of the new robots in the Science Center. Program a mouse through an obstacle course that you get to build, make the Code-a-pillar crawl around the room, and challenge your friends and family at the robot arm station. Museum admission is free for Muskegon County residents, non-residents are $3.

March 30 – April 8

Free style jump, Sky Slam, Ultimate Dodgeball, Speed Zone, Ultimate Volleyball, Foam Zone, GLOW on Friday nights, and Skyfit)

April 2-6, 2018,Peter Martin Wege Theatre,Doors open at 10:30am,Fun activities in the lobby 10:30-11am,Curtain up at 11am

Spring Break for Kids returns with another kid-friendly ballet perfect for the whole family!

Grand Rapids Ballet presents Spring Break for Kids: “Mother Goose’s Friends” featuring all our favorite characters in a kid-friendly 30-minute performance. Watch popular Mother Goose nursery rhymes such as Little Miss Muffet, Three Blind Mice, and Mary Had a Little Lamb come to life danced by the Grand Rapids Ballet School Junior Company along with live narration.

Before the performance, enjoy pre-show activities including a costume dress-up, arts and crafts, the chance to win great prizes, and more!

Friday, March 31, 2018 – Sunday, April 8, 2018

Weekdays: 11am-4p & 5p-8:30p

Weekends: Normal Hours

If you’re looking for AMAZINGLY FUN, yet educational activities for your kids this Spring Break, look no further! The Air Zoo’s highly affordable, hands-on Science based day camps have become the “go to” activities for innovative parents and families wanting to give their kids fun, yet very meaningful educational experiences. In these programs, campers are immersed in the world of science and accelerate their learning by participating in interactive and exciting activities focused on teaching them how fun science can be! These day camps fill up fast, don’t wait! Register online below. For questions, contact the Air Zoo’s Events Dept. via email at events@airzoo.org, or via phone at 269.350.2848.

After 4 pm, adults can purchase a wrist band to half-price to take their children on the rides!

Spring Break +1 Camps (PreK – K)

Kids, your favorite adult +1 is welcome to join you at camp so you can have twice the fun! For the first time, the Air Zoo is allowing 4 and 5 year old preschoolers who are toilet trained to attend without an adult!

$25/child (one adult per child gets a free copilot wristband); 9 am-12 pm; Limit 20

April 3 – Super Splatter Science

Ready, Set, Splat! Come join us for some sloppy scientific fun! Young scientists investigate a variety of slimy substances, create soapy sculptures, and design splatter prints. Get ready for some messy science fun!

April 4 – Buzzing a Hive

Bees are fascinating, helpful, and sometimes fearsome little creatures. Campers will explore how honeybees socialize, communicate, eat and live while collecting pollen, tasting a honeycomb and performing a bee dance. It’s sure to be a very “buzzy” day!

April 5 – Our Star

Twinkle, twinkle BIG star! Little astronomers will investigate our closest star, the Sun, and learn about its unique properties that allow for life on Earth. Sunny crafts, lively activities and hands-on fun will make this camp too hot to handle!

Spring Break Day Camps (K – 2nd and 3rd – 5th)

Choose from a variety of science-based, day camp program that engage and inspired children to learn about the exciting world of science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM). Utilizing fun, exciting, and highly interactive programming, the Air Zoo guides young minds through creative and inquiry-based experiences that instill a life-long passion for learning.

Details:

$50/child

9 am-4 pm

K-2nd grade, Limit 24 per program

3rd-5th grade, Limit 24 per program

After 4 pm, adults can purchase a wrist band at half-price to take their children on the rides.

Extended camp day is available from 4 pm – 5 pm for an additional $10

Lunch at the Kitty Hawk Cafe is available for purchase when you register your camper.

April 3 – Science Wizards

It’s not magic, it’s science! Discover the science behind shrinking potions, disappearing marbles, lightning bolts, and much more! This entertaining program concludes with a spectacular Air Zoo magic show that is sure to thrill family and friends!

April 4 – Secret Agent Spy School

This camp, should you choose to accept it, will hone your code cracking, disguise making, and enemy dodging abilities in order to become a highly trained secret agent. This message will self-destruct in 5 seconds.

April 5 – Spring Awakening

Are you tired of winter? Visit our STARLAB planetarium to understand the reason for the seasons and why Spring is finally here. Then awaken to Spring by exploring plants and animals that are emerging from their winter rest.

Classic Fairy Tales with a Twist

Mon April 2, 2018 – Fri April 6, 2018 1-4 p.m. Free.

Crafts inspired by unusual storybook characters

April 2nd: Do Pigs Fly?

April 3rd: Kindhearted Wolves?

April 4th: Unlikely Friends?

April 5th: Happily Ever After?

April 6th: Animals Play Ball?

Spend Spring Break at the GRPM for a special visit to Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids and additional hands-on activities! Enjoy free hands-on activities in the Museum’s main floor Galleria. Activities will take place Friday, March 30 – Sunday, April 8.Please note the Museum is closed Sunday, April 1.

Activities include make and take your own mythical creature puppet or Chinese dragon, play BIG games and Keva Planks!

Visitors can explore the Earth’s most amazing creatures at current traveling exhibits, Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids! Experience the Chaffee Planetarium with additional show times daily.

Take an adventure and explore the MMA’s awesome art collection and never have to leave Muskegon! Drop in each day as we dive into a new artwork and explore the galleries. Free admission for one adult accompanying a child.

Monday – Thursday, April 2-5

10:00 am – 3:00 pm

11:00 am – 1:00 pm docent in the gallery

11:00 am – 2:00 pm arts and crafts in the classroom

11:30 am – film in the auditorium

Monday: Pastels (permanent collection)

Tuesday: Beading and Weaving (Thunder Boy Jr.)

Wednesday: Tooling (The Poetry of Metal)

Thursday: Paint! (Expressions Student Art Exhibition)

Open studio all during Spring Break. Camp Mud Classes for ages 7-15 Limited spaces are available, so be sure to register early!

SPRING BREAK CAMP MUD

Thursday 4/5 • 10am to 11:30am • Potter’s Wheel • $29/child

Thursday 4/5 • 12pm to 1:30pm • Potter’s Wheel • $29/child

Activities:

POTTER’S WHEEL

GLASS FUSING

CLAY HANDBUILDING

WOOD SIGNS

POTTERY PAINTING

CANVAS PAINTING

Kids Corner Come down to the museum’s lower level to check out our newly redesigned space for families to look and learn together. The opposite of a “don’t touch” space – you get to play with all kinds of hands-on art activities, like oversized pegboard and drawing walls, magnet walls, and a black light corner (behind the curtain!). You can even curl up with a book (about art, of course) in our reading nook.

Kalamazoo Nature Center

Family art projects, bounce houses, swimming, and climbing are just a few of the family–friendly activity options available at The Salvation Army Kroc Center during Spring Break 2018, April 2–6.

Open swim, climbing wall, and game room hours are extended to help parents make sure they never hear, “I’m bored!”

Special guest presentations at 11am each morning include Blandford Nature Center, Binder Park Zoo, puppeteer Kevin Kammeraad, and interactive drumming with WaZoBia.

Day passes are only $7.50 for all ages

Kroc Center members get unlimited free access to all activities

Addition of a “family room” where parents and kids looking for a break can have snacks, play games, and more

New “Family Pool & Play Pass” for those who enjoy all the family fun at the Kroc, but don’t want to worry about a monthly membership.

For an annual cost of $99, the Family Pool & Play Pass provides day pass access to the Kroc Center for a family of up to five people during the most popular open swim times – Saturdays and Sundays, Spring Break, and Christmas Break.

Those who may be looking for a place to celebrate Easter can also visit Church at the Kroc for special events on Easter Sunday, April 1. The church will hold a “SONrise” bilingual worship service at 8am, and another at 10am.

Lil Green Thumbs

Looking for something fun to do with the kids during Spring Break? Bring the whole gang to the Downtown Market between 11am-2pm on Wednesday, April 4th to learn all about the greenhouse!

We make learning fun, so be prepared for sensory activities, including a bug zone and even make a craft to take home.

So, prepare to get your green thumb dirty for a Spring Break experience in a tropical climate, without the airport hassle!

Get your kids outside at Blandford for a spring adventure! Take hikes, see animals, make nature art and see how many signs of spring you can find! Spring Break Camps are offered to children in grades K-5th. Campers should come prepared with outerwear, snack, lunch and water bottle.

Monday, April 2nd, 2018 – Friday, April 6th, 2018

Everyday 9:00am – 4:00pm

$140/members, $180/non-members

Camp Themes:

Monday – Wonderful Wetlands

Tuesday – Time Machine

Wednesday – Raptors of Michigan

Thursday – Down on the Farm

Friday – Spring Fever Gone Wild

Unicorn Parties

April 2 & 3

Add a little unicorn fun to your spring break! Families and children of all ages are invited to frolic with fellow unicorn fans at an enchanted storytime. Unicorn stories, songs, and rhymes will accompany a special unicorn craft. After the hoof-stomping fun, enjoy amazing unicorn treats and other exciting activities. Put on your sparkly clothes—or even a unicorn costume—and explore the magic of reading.

Harry Potter – Escape Room

April 4 and 5 at 10am-6pm

Can you escape Professor Vector’s classroom? Teams of up to 4 players can try to solve all of the puzzles in this Harry Potter-themed escape room. Each team will only have 30 minutes to escape, so have your wits about you! Reserve your team’s time at grpl.org/register or call the Youth Services Department at 616-988-5400. Time slots are first-come, first served, so sign up soon! There will also be fun wizarding crafts at all GRPL locations during spring break.

Staying in town for spring break? We can help keep your kids happy, busy and entertained… and we will even sneak in a little education (but they will never know)!

Build a Rocket with The Geek Group

Participants will build a model rocket on their own with guidance from members of The Geek Group. Pre-registration is required. For grades 3 and up.

Tuesday, April 3, 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Comstock Park

Wednesday, April 4, 1:00 PM, Walker

Thursday, April 5

1:00 PM, Plainfield Township

• 6:30 PM, Cascade Township

Join the KDL LAB Experience at the Geek Group for a half day Engineering Challenge. For grades 3 and up. Participants need to be accompanied by an adult. Collaborate on a team as you work together to solve a challenge. You will need to build a small bridge that can span a specific length and hold a specific weight using only old pallets and the provided tools and hardware. Members from The Geek Group will be on hand to give you ideas and troubleshooting advice.

Friday, April 6, 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

The Geek Group, 902 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids

Get your hands on a virtual welder and try out some construction techniques and other maker projects at West Michigan’s premier training center. Try these unique maker projects at GRCC’s Leslie E Tassel M-Tech. For grades 4-8.

Wednesday, April 4, 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM

M-Tech, 622 Godfrey Ave SW, Grand Rapids

Peace and Love Spring Break Camp

Tue Apr 3rd 1:00am – Fri 6th 4:00pm

150 E 8th St, Holland

Have your kids experience the spirit of the 1960s when the Arts Council was first created. In this psychedelic and Pop Art themed camp, kids will design and create large Claes Oldenburg soft sculpture, create groovy black light posters, assemble a jello mold creation ad melt up a fondue or two. We will even stage a Happening! Sign up at hollandarts.org or in person. Space is limited so register early! Ages 8-12 $95 ($90 member) – $10 off sibling discount Humane Society Spring Break Camp Spend your spring break with Humane Society of West Michigan’s shelter pets during our Spring Break Camp! Each day will focus on a different companion animal at our shelter, games, crafts and lots of fun! http://www.hswestmi.org/camps/ April 2nd-5th

9AM-4PM (after care is available for an additional fee)

Ages: 7-12

$125 per camper (additional sibling discount $10 off)

Kids $5

Kids $5 Kalamazoo Nature Center SpringDiscovery Programs April 2 – 6 Drop in at the Visitor Center for differentprograms and activities each day! A naturalist will be on hand to encourageexploration and assist with the fun. A children’s program will take place eachday at 11 am and a program for all ages at 2 pm. Monday, April 2 – Wonderful Wildflowers Look for gems of springtime!

11 am: Color Exploration

2 pm: Wildflower Walk Tuesday, April 3 – All About Birds Learn about Michigan’s songbirds.

11 am: Preschool Explorers

2 pm: Birding Basics Wednesday, April 4 – Animals Up Close

Investigate the amazing creatures in and around the Visitor Center. 11 am: Animal Encounters

2 pm: Awesome Amphibians Thursday, April 5 – Nature Art

Nature is full of artistic inspiration! Engage your creativity outside. 11 am: Shapes in Nature

2 pm: Creative Writing Friday, April 6 – Birds of Prey

Experience KNC raptors up close! 11 am: Little Owl

2 pm: Once Upon a Raptor