West Michigan fire safety advocate receives top honors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- On March 27th, 2018 Lt. Michael McLeieer from the Olivet Fire Department in Eaton County and the only member from the fire service, received the 2018 Professional Excellence Award from The 100 Club of Greater Lansing at their annual meeting held at the Royal Scot banquet facility in Lansing.

This award is in recognition of leading a team of public safety professionals and other community advocates to collectively identify leading risks causing home fires, reducing fire fatalites and eliminating risky behavor which often results in injury or death. Over the past 4 years, West Michigan has seen a 62% reduction in home fire deaths across a 14-county region thanks to the great work by our firefighters, police officers, American Red Cross Disaster Responders, businesses and other community advocates.

McLeieer is the 1st Vice President of the Michigan State Firemen’s Association and is the Fire and Life Safety Program Coordinator for WOTV 4 Women providing free smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and fire safety information to West Michigan fire departments in order to educate families on ways to stay safe.