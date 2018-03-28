Making sure students have the chance to succeed

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Hope Network’s Michigan Education Reading Corps program is able to reach kids throughout the state with reading. How? AmeriCorp members that serve as full-time tutors are in pre-school and elementary schools, providing extra instruction to meet the children’s individual reading needs. The key is building a relationship between the students and the tutors.

Michigan Education Corps works with students age 3 through third grade, ensuring each child has a chance to succeed. Why? Because the facts don’t lie. If a student is proficient by the time they reach the third grade, the future looks a whole lot brighter for them!

**Watch video above to learn more about this inspiring program and March reading month.

 

