Unique summer camps for teens

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) There are summer camps to suit just about any child’s interest. A place where you can find some of these unique programs is Ferris State University. Some of the summer program offerings there include Animation and Game Design, Digital Media Software Engineering, Cyber Security, Coding and  Architectural Design.

Academic summer camps show teens what a future career in these paths may be like. It helps them discover their interests sooner so they can be prepared, join clubs, and explore extracurricular activities.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s