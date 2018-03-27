Unique summer camps for teens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) There are summer camps to suit just about any child’s interest. A place where you can find some of these unique programs is Ferris State University. Some of the summer program offerings there include Animation and Game Design, Digital Media Software Engineering, Cyber Security, Coding and Architectural Design.

Academic summer camps show teens what a future career in these paths may be like. It helps them discover their interests sooner so they can be prepared, join clubs, and explore extracurricular activities.