Prepare the perfect Easter brunch with ease

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Make this Easter extra special by serving up delicious dishes with ease. Meijer has everything you need, all under one roof.

The number one thing Americans’ serve for Easter is ham, appearing on about 78% of tables. Meijer has more than your standard ham. Ham butt is a more tender product, while ham shank is a bit more tough. Each type is clearly labeled so you know what you are buying. For the ultimate Easter ham, check out Meijer’s selection of spiral hams. They contain only natural juices and come either pre-glazed or with a packet of glaze. Make your ham extra special with a custom glaze. Meijer has a recipe and the ingredients right next to the ham display in stores.

Stop by the produce area for prepared salads and pre-cut fruit, vegetables, and ingredients. The bakery is stocked with the Easter staple carrot cake as well as spring cupcakes, donut holes, pies, and other pastries.