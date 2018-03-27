First round of Hollywood: the performances you won’t want to miss

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – American Idol is heating up in Hollywood! Below are the top 15 performances from the night, including Trevor Holmes whose audition has reached more than 100 million people online.

Catie Turner sings “Come Together” by The Beatles and Zach D’Onofrio sings “Cry Me A River” by Michael Buble during Hollywood Week on American Idol

David Francisco Sings “Sunday Morning” by Maroon 5 at Hollywood Week

Jonny Brenns Sings “Somebody Else” by The 1975 at Hollywood Week

Dennis Lorenzo sings “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran and Jurnee sings “You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore” by Demi Lovato at Hollywood Week

Alyssa Raghu Sings “Wind Beneath My Wings” at Hollywood Week

Maddie Poppe sings “Dreams” by Brandi Carlile and Cade Foehner sings “The Thrill Is Gone” by BB King during Hollywood Week

Noah Davis sings “Mamma Knows Best” by Jessie J, Milo Sposato sings “Jealous” by Labrinth and Julian Sposato sings “Love’s In Need of Love Today” by Stevie Wonder during Hollywood Week

Trevor Holmes sings “Riptide” by Vance Joy during Hollywood Week

Ada Vox, Kay Kay, Chekera Barrett and JoMarc Dee form a group called DNA and perform “Want to Want Me” by Jason Derulo during Hollywood Week

Crystal Alicea, Lee Vasi, Britney Holmes and Gabbii Jones form a group called Don’t Touch and perform “Me and My Broken Heart” by Rixton at Hollywood Week

Thaddeus Johnson, Shannon O’Hara, Michael J. Woodard, Kourtney Smith and Emmi B. form a group called God’s Diversity and perform “Rather Be” by Clean Bandit at Hollywood Week

Laine Hardy, Mia Desaris, Juliana Madrid and Kaitlann Runnels form a group called Soul 4’s and perform “Love Yourself” by Justin Bieber at Hollywood Week

Dennis Lorenzo, Milo Sposato, William Casanova, Deonte Baker and Aname Rose form a group called Superdope Hotness and “Love Yourself” by Justin Bieber during Hollywood Week

Catie Turner, Alyssa Raghu, Victoria McQueen and Kyah Robinson form a group called Taco! and perform “La La La” Naughty Boy & Sam Smith during Hollywood Week

Marcio Donaldson, Maddie Zahm, Samuel James and Cesley Parrish form a group called The Gurope and perform “Stayin’ Alive” by The Bee Gees during Hollywood Week

