The Roseanne revival is finally here!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The time has come! The long-awaited Roseanne revival is premiering TOMORROW. The iconic comedy series is set to air on Tuesday, March 27 from 8:00-9:00 PM, kicking off the return with a one-hour, must-see premiere episode.

Same Cast. New Episodes.

The show will feature the complete original cast – Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman and Lecy Goranson. Sarah Chalke, who played the character Becky in later seasons, will also appear in another role.

New cast joining the one-of-a-kind Conner family includes Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner, who are all very excited to join the family!

With fresh stories that tackle today’s issues and even more laughs from a brilliant cast and crew that haven’t missed a beat, audiences old and new will celebrate the homecoming of America’s favorite working-class family.

Don’t miss the premiere of the Roseanne revival, Tuesday March 27, at 8:00 PM on MY ABC WOTV4, streaming and on demand.