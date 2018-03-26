The Roseanne revival is finally here!

Credit: ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The time has come!  The long-awaited Roseanne revival is premiering TOMORROW.  The iconic comedy series is set to air on Tuesday, March 27 from 8:00-9:00 PM, kicking off the return with a one-hour, must-see premiere episode.

Same Cast. New Episodes.

The show will feature the complete original cast – Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman and Lecy Goranson. Sarah Chalke, who played the character Becky in later seasons, will also appear in another role.

Credit: ABC

New cast joining the one-of-a-kind Conner family includes Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner, who are all very excited to join the family!

With fresh stories that tackle today’s issues and even more laughs from a brilliant cast and crew that haven’t missed a beat, audiences old and new will celebrate the homecoming of America’s favorite working-class family.

Don’t miss the premiere of the Roseanne revival, Tuesday March 27, at 8:00 PM on MY ABC WOTV4, streaming and on demand.

